Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for post-Brexit deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead of Christmas holidays in overseas markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 percent, or 143.56 points, to 26,668.35, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 percent, or 9.06 points, at 1,774.27.