Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes for reopening economy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks soared Thursday on optimism over the gradual reopening of virus-hit economies worldwide, as investors also kept a close eye on US-China tensions over Hong Kong's status.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.32 percent, or 497.08 points, at 21,916.31, while the broader Topix index was up 1.80 percent, or 27.87 points, at 1,577.34.