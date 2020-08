Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investor sentiment improved, with Hong Kong shares gaining following a strong lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.28 percent, or 65.21 points, to end at 22,985.51, while the broader Topix index was up 0.19 percent, or 3.07 points, to 1,607.13.