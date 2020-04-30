UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Optimism Over Virus Drug

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on optimism over virus drug

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, in line with a rally across Asia and in New York, with traders encouraged by news of positive results in a trial for a drug to treat coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.14 percent or 422.50 points to 20,193.69, while the broader Topix index added 1.03 percent, or 14.88 points, to 1,464.03.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

