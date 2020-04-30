Tokyo stocks close higher on optimism over virus drug

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, in line with a rally across Asia and in New York, with traders encouraged by news of positive results in a trial for a drug to treat coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.14 percent or 422.50 points to 20,193.69, while the broader Topix index added 1.03 percent, or 14.88 points, to 1,464.03.