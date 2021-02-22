UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Recovery Hopes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on recovery hopes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on expectations of an economic recovery after the end of a coronavirus state of emergency in the Japanese capital and other regions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.46 percent, or 138.11 points, to end at 30,156.03, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.49 percent, or 9.40 points, to 1,938.35.

