Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by gains in tech shares after Wall Street ended mostly up, with investors awaiting Japan's corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65 percent, or 190.06 points, to 29,215.52, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 percent, or 7.34 points, to 2,026.57.