Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Trump Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on Trump health

Tokyo, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump signalling that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.23 percent, or 282.24 points, to end at 23,312.14, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.74 percent or 28.03 points, to 1,637.25.

