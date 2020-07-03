Tokyo stocks close higher on US jobs data

Tokyo, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street following a solid rebound in US employment, but investors remained cautious after a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.72 percent, or 160.52 points, to 22,306.48, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 percent, or 9.57 points, to 1,552.33.