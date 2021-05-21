UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US Rallies

Fri 21st May 2021

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street which shrugged off three days of slides as markets grapple with the risk of increasing inflation and shifting monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.78 percent or 219.58 points to end at 28,317.83, while the broader Topix index was up 0.46 percent or 8.77 points at 1,904.69.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

