UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On US Rallies, Cheap Yen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies, cheap yen

Tokyo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from US rallies and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar, and kept their focus on earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.97 percent or 271.12 points at 28,362.17 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.94 percent or 17.18 points to close at 1,847.02.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Stocks From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 63 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

20 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq’s son booked for horrific acciden ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press: With citizenship, world&#039;s talent c ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.