Tokyo stocks close higher on vaccine hopes, China data

Tokyo, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday after US drug maker Moderna said it filed for US and European approval of its virus vaccine and China announced positive economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.34 percent, or 353.92 points, to end at 26,787.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.77 percent, or 13.46 points, to 1,768.38.