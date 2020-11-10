Tokyo stocks close higher on vaccine news

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, but lost some of their early steam after tracking global market rallies on news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.26 percent or 65.75 points to end at 24,905.59, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 percent or 18.90 points to 1,700.80.