Tokyo stocks close higher on virus hopes

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on expectations for more businesses to reopen as the Japanese capital lifts restrictions on retail stores and other facilities.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.84 percent, or 184.50 points, to end at 22,062.39, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 percent, or 5.08 points, to 1,568.75.