UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Earnings

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as traders eyed corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.69 percent, or 191.71 points, to end at 27,993.35, while the broader Topix index added 1.02 percent, or 19.80 points, to 1,960.11.

The Dollar fetched 132.58 Yen in Asian trade, against 133.25 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, "chip-linked shares are leading the market" after chip-testing equipment maker Advantest reported brisk first-quarter results, revising up its full-year earnings forecast, Daiwa Securities said.

Advantest gained 3.69 percent to 8,140 yen, while semiconductor parts maker Shin-Etsu Chemical rose 2.86 percent to 17,445 yen.

Toyota rallied 3.51 percent to 2,212 yen and shipping firm Nippon Yusen advanced 3.08 percent to 10,720 yen ahead of the two companies' earnings reports due later this week.

Sony Group, which trimmed its annual net forecast on Friday, weighed down the market as it tumbled 3.

21 percent to 11,320 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 1.80 percent to 5,504 yen after the US Securities and Exchange Commission put Alibaba on a provisional watchlist of US-listed Chinese firms that face removal from American exchanges. The Japanese company owns roughly 25 percent of Alibaba shares.

Power companies were lower after reporting losses. Tohoku Electric Power plunged 10.04 percent to 663 yen while Kyushu Electric Power fell 3.33 percent to 841 yen.

ANA Holdings climbed 2.39 percent to 2,532 yen and Japan Airlines rose 2.38 percent to 2,369 yen ahead of their earnings reports released after the closing bell.

After the market close, ANA Holdings reported a one billion yen ($7.6 million) net profit for the first quarter, marking a return to the black for the first time in three years for the April-June period.

Its rival Japan Airlines reported a 19.56 billion yen net loss, smaller than the previous year's 57.91 billion yen loss when airlines were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Company Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

58 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.