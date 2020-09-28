Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on US-China tensions

Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street, while investors carefully watched US-China tensions over technology issues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.32 percent, or 307.00 points, to end at 23,511.62, while the broader Topix index rose 1.69 percent or 27.70 points to 1,661.93.