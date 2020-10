(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as bargain-hunting purchases failed to fully offset losses in early trade following a rout on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.04 percent or 8.54 points at 23,485.80 while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent or 1.45 points at 1,617.53 at the close.