(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on profit-taking, with investors focusing on corporate earnings in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened higher, lost 1.89 percent, or 534.03 points, to end at 27,663.39, while the broader Topix index fell 1.64 percent, or 30.07 points, to 1,808.78.