Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors locked in profits ahead of a series of holidays in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.83 percent or 241.34 points at 28,812.63, while the broader Topix index lost 0.57 percent or 10.82 points to 1,898.24.