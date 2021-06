(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on growing concern over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, with eyes shifting to key US economic indicators due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.81 percent, or 235.41 points, to 28,812.61, while the broader Topix index fell 0.82 percent, or 16.19 points, to 1,949.48.