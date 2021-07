Tokyo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday after Japan announced a new virus state of emergency on concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.63 percent, or 177.61 points, to 27,940.42, closing down for a third straight session.

The broader Topix index fell 0.41 percent, or 7.94 points, to 1,912.38.