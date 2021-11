(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors focused on corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.35 percent or 104.52 points at 29,507.05 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.30 percent or 6.20 points to close at 2,035.22.