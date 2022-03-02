UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

TOKYO, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to close sharply lower Wednesday amid surging prices for crude oil.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 451.69 points, or 1.68 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 26,393.03.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 37.23 points, or 1.96 percent, to finish at 1,859.94.

By the close of play, rubber product, transportation equipment and insurance issues comprised those that declined the most, and issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 1,875 to 251 on the First Section, while 53 ended the day unchanged.

Technology-oriented issues were the biggest drag on the Nikkei, following their U.S. counterparts lower overnight, with Tokyo Electron dropping 2 percent, while industrial robotics maker Fanuc fell 3.6 percent.

