UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on growing concerns over an economic slowdown that took hold on Wall Street and prompted sell-offs of high-tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.77 percent, or 215.41 points, to end at 27,699.25, while the broader Topix index fell 0.65 percent, or 12.76 points, to 1,943.21.

The Dollar stood at 136.32 yen, against 136.05 Yen in New York on Friday.

The Nikkei started trading lower as investors "grew spooked by the fact that high-tech shares in the US market fell overall due to worries over an economic slowdown", Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The US Composite Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) for July, released by S&P Global last week, was 47.5, down from 52.3 in June, falling below the 50-point level that indicates growth.

Profit-taking pressure on investors also strengthened with the yen's appreciation against the dollar which "presented a headwind, especially for the export sector", the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota fell 1.65 percent to 2,166 yen, SoftBank edged up 0.41 percent to 5,505 yen and Sony Group slid 2.66 percent to 11,705 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 0.53 percent to 79,780 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York June July Stocks Market From Toyota First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member ..

PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member bench led by CJP Bandial

6 seconds ago
 Punjab CM election case: Coalition govt, PDM leade ..

Punjab CM election case: Coalition govt, PDM leaders to file petition in SC for ..

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.