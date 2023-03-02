UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, echoing falls in Hong Kong shares and Wall Street, as investors continue to worry about US inflation and rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.06 percent, or 17.66 points, to 27,498.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 percent, or 3.24 points, to 1,994.57.

Tokyo trade started with gains but the upward trend was short-lived as "falls in Hong Kong stocks and lingering worries over inflation weighed on the market," said senior strategist Shuji Hosoi of Daiwa Securities.

Wall Street stocks fell as US Treasury yields hit a multi-month peak, following fresh proof that price pressures are persisting.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for expectations of Federal Reserve monetary policy, struck four percent for the first time since early November.

The surge came after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index came in at 47.7 in February, a bit above the January level, but still in contraction territory.

Looking ahead, traders are closely watching the ISM non-manufacturing index due on Friday, Hosoi of Daiwa Securities said, adding "a strong reading will affect the bond market" prompting further fears of inflation.

The Dollar stood at 136.40 Yen in Asian trade, against 136.17 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Among major shares, Sony Group ended down 0.48 percent at 11,380 yen and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest lost 0.99 percent to 10,950 yen, but Panasonic advanced 2.33 percent to 1,205.5 yen.

Honda slipped 1.06 percent to 3,541 yen. Sharp ended down 1.82 percent at 918 yen.

Trading house Mitsui & Co. added 1.34 percent to 4,016 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.07 percent to 27,150 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.14 percent to 5,583 yen. Bloomberg news said Arm, a SoftBank Group subsidiary, decided not to list on the London Stock Exchange despite passionate lobbying efforts by UK politicians.

Related Topics

Dollar Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Price New York United Kingdom London Stock Exchange January February November Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

33 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

33 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

33 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.