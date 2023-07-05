Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investors vigilant against short-term overheating and searching for clues after a US market holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 percent, or 83.82 points, to 33,338.70, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.01 percent, or 0.34 points, to 2,306.03.

The Dollar fetched 144.68 Yen in Asian trade, against 144.44 yen seen Tuesday in London.

Japanese shares were led by sales, due to "worries over short-term overheating", Mizuho Securities said in a note, adding that investors were cautious ahead of key US jobs data later this week.

Wall Street limped to a positive close in a half-session on Monday, with traders winding down for the Independence Day holiday.

"As the US market was closed, the Japanese market extended losses in the European markets," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist of Daiwa Securities, adding that a nearly three-percent drop in market heavyweight Fast Retailing, on declining monthly sales, also weighed on the Nikkei index.

The Uniqlo operator ended down 2.54 percent at 35,700 yen, after it said its June domestic sales dropped 3.4 percent on-year.

Banks were among losers, with Mizuho Financial Group declining 0.24 percent to 2,273.5 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group closing down 0.33 percent at 6,409 yen.

Panasonic slipped 0.22 percent to 1,778 yen. East Japan Railway lost 0.99 percent to 7,894 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.87 percent to 13,310 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 1.32 percent to 20,675 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar London Tokyo Independence Japan June Stocks Market Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

13 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

13 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

13 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

13 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

13 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

13 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous