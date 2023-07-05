Tokyo stocks close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investors vigilant against short-term overheating and searching for clues after a US market holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 percent, or 83.82 points, to 33,338.70, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.01 percent, or 0.34 points, to 2,306.03.

The Dollar fetched 144.68 Yen in Asian trade, against 144.44 yen seen Tuesday in London.

Japanese shares were led by sales, due to "worries over short-term overheating", Mizuho Securities said in a note, adding that investors were cautious ahead of key US jobs data later this week.

Wall Street limped to a positive close in a half-session on Monday, with traders winding down for the Independence Day holiday.

"As the US market was closed, the Japanese market extended losses in the European markets," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist of Daiwa Securities, adding that a nearly three-percent drop in market heavyweight Fast Retailing, on declining monthly sales, also weighed on the Nikkei index.

The Uniqlo operator ended down 2.54 percent at 35,700 yen, after it said its June domestic sales dropped 3.4 percent on-year.

Banks were among losers, with Mizuho Financial Group declining 0.24 percent to 2,273.5 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group closing down 0.33 percent at 6,409 yen.

Panasonic slipped 0.22 percent to 1,778 yen. East Japan Railway lost 0.99 percent to 7,894 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.87 percent to 13,310 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 1.32 percent to 20,675 yen.