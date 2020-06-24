Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks drifted lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital announced 55 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the country lifted a nationwide state of emergency, as investors searched for direction.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.07 percent, or 14.73 points, to end at 22,534.32, while the broader Topix index fell 0.42 percent, or 6.64 points, to 1,580.50.