Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday after the release of weaker-than-expected growth data in Japan and with ongoing doubts over a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 percent, or 178.32 points, to 23,141.55, while the broader Topix index was down 0.94 percent, or 15.93 points, at 1,684.40.