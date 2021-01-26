Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of earnings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on concerns over fresh lockdowns in Europe and the prospects for US stimulus, with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.96 percent, or 276.11 points, to 28,546.18 while the broader Topix index lost 0.75 percent, or 14.00 points, to 1,848.00.