Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday ahead of a new virus state of emergency that Japan is set to declare for the capital and other parts of the country.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent or 167.54 points to end at 29,020.63, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 percent or 7.52 points to 1,914.98.