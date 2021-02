Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.72 percent or 218.17 points to end at 30,017.92, while the broader Topix index lost 0.67 percent or 12.96 points to 1,928.95.