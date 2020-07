Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened by a strong Yen and declines on Wall Street.

The key Nikkei 225 index fell 1.15 percent, or 260.27 points, to 22,397.11, extending its losing streak for a fourth trading day.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.28 percent, or 20.08 points, to 1,549.04.