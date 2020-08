Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines with a lack of new market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.00 percent or 229.99 points to close at 22,880.62, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 percent or 14.53 points at 1,599.20.