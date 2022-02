Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors grappled with fears Russia will invade Ukraine and fretted about US monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.79 percent or 214.40 points at 26,865.19, while the broader Topix index lost 0.83 percent or 15.95 points to close at 1,914.70.