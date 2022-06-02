UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower On Inflation Worries

Tokyo, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market, with investors focused on inflation ahead of US jobs data due later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.16 percent, or 44.01 points, to 27,413.88, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.63 percent, or 12.25 points, at 1,926.39.

"US falls weighed on the market with fears of US rate hikes, but the yen's depreciation against the Dollar prompted purchases of export-oriented shares, providing some support," said senior strategist Ichiro Asai of Daiwa Securities.

The dollar stood at 130.04 yen, against 130.

15 Yen in New York and 129.25 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Overnight, a strong US ISM manufacturing index "prompted fears that the pace of rate hikes may accelerate", Asai said.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday for clues on US monetary policy, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo fell 1.63 percent to 57,470 yen, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 0.63 percent to 740.9 yen, and Toyota slipped 0.20 percent to 2,193 yen.

Uniqlo casualwear operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.50 percent to 63,150 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 0.36 percent to 58,560 yen.

