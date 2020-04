(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis cripples global energy demand.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.74 percent, or 142.83 points, at 19,137.95, while the broader Topix index fell 0.63 percent, or 8.99 points, to close at 1,406.90.