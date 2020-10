Tokyo, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks wiped out early increases and closed lower on Friday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.12 percent, or 27.38 points, to 23,619.69, while the broader Topix index lost 0.49 percent, or 8.09 points, to 1,647.38.