Tokyo, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed lower on Monday as investors locked in profits following a recent surge.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 percent, or 203.80 points, to 26,547.44, while the broader Topix index lost 0.86 percent, or 15.19 points, to 1,760.75.