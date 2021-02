(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on profit-taking, taking a pause after recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.58 percent, or 175.56 points, to 30,292.19, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.18 percent, or 3.59 points, to 1,961.49.