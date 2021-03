Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits, with markets weighed down by losses on Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.61 percent or 178.23 points to end at 28,995.92, while the broader Topix index fell 0.94 percent or 18.70 points to 1,971.48.