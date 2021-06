Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed down on Thursday as investors locked in profits after the Federal Reserve brought forward its forecasts for hiking interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.93 percent, or 272.68 points, to 29,018.33, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.62 percent, or 12.29 points, to 1,963.57.