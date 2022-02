Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits after four days of rallies partly fuelled by positive earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.06 percent, or 292.29 points, to end at 27,241.31 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.86 percent, or 16.64 points, at 1,919.92.