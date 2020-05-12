Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously watching for economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.12 percent, or 24.18 points, to 20,366.48, while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 percent, or 3.90 points, at 1,476.72.