Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as market sentiment worsened after the capital's governor announced a fresh record number of daily coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.32 percent or 73.94 points to end at 22,696.42, while the broader Topix index slid 0.33 percent or 5.21 points to 1,573.85.