(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as a firmer Yen overwhelmed positive sentiment from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.95 percent, or 204.22 points, to 21,258.64, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 percent, or 14.00 points, at 1,545.90.