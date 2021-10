Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, led by declines in tech shares with investors cautiously focused on corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 percent, or 204.44 points, to 28,600.41, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.34 percent, or 6.81 points, to 1,995.42.