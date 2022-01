Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with investors cautious over geopolitical risks linked to Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's planned interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.66 percent, or 457.03 points, to end at 27,131.34, while the broader Topix index tumbled 1.72 percent, or 33.25 points, to 1,896.62.