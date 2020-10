(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Thursday as lingering US political uncertainty over a fresh stimulus package weighed on markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.51 percent, or 119.50 points, to 23,507.23, while the broader Topix index fell 0.74 percent, or 12.11 points, to 1,631.79.