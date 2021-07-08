Tokyo stocks close lower on virus concerns

Tokyo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Thursday with investors wary of possible gloom ahead as Japan's government was set to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.88 percent, or 248.92 points, to 28,118.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.90 percent, or 17.36 points, to 1,920.32.