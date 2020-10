Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday over worries about coronavirus cases spiking in Europe and more countries imposing new measures against the pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.09 percent, or 22.25 points, to end at 23,494.34, while the broader Topix index fell 0.39 percent, or 6.34 points, to 1,618.98.