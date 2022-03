(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on worries over the Russian attack on Ukraine, after three days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.68 percent, or 451.69 points, to 26,393.03 while the broader Topix index lost 1.96 percent, or 37.23 points, to close at 1,859.94.